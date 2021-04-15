1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 deaths among Europe's elderly hits all-time low say WHO

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Marco Mantovani/Getty Images
  • Covid-19 related deaths in Europe for those over the age of 80 has reached the lowest level since the start of the pandemic.
  • This could possibly be attributed to the rollout of vaccines among high-risk groups.
  • The age group now accounted for close to 30% of Covid-19 related deaths.

The share of Covid-19 related deaths in Europe among those over the age of 80 has reached the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

The trend could possibly be attributed to the rollout of vaccines among high-risk groups, according to Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe.

"Over the past two months the trend among people more than 80 years of age has diverged from the trend seen in every other age group," Kluge told a news conference in Athens.

Kluge noted that the group now accounted for close to 30 percent of Covid-19 related deaths.

In mid-January, the figure hit a peak of 62 percent, WHO Europe said.

The WHO's European chapter, which recently described the situation as "more worrying than we have seen in several months", also said they now saw "early signs that transmission may be slowing across several countries".

But Kluge still urged caution, noting that on average 160 new cases were reported every minute.

"Signs of decline are not equal to low rates of transmission," Kluge emphasised, and stressed the importance of the rollout of the vaccine.

In the European Union, some 17 percent of the population had received a first vaccine dose, according to AFP figures.

The WHO also said it would soon announce its conclusions on the safety of the vaccine by US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, which has been approved since March but held back after worries of blood clots.

It also maintained its recommendation for countries to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was dropped altogether by Denmark on Wednesday after an investigation of two serious cases, one of them fatal, of blood clots in people who had received an injection.

"For now, the risk of suffering blood clots is much higher for someone with Covid-19 than for someone who has taken the AstraZeneca vaccine," Kluge said.

The WHO's European region comprises 53 countries and territories and includes Russia and several Central Asian nations.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whoeucoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7818 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2282 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 9487 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.19
(-1.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.56
(-1.4)
EUR/ZAR
16.97
(-1.5)
AUD/ZAR
10.99
(-1.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-1.2)
Gold
1,765.32
(+1.7)
Silver
25.85
(+1.7)
Platinum
1,200.06
(+2.2)
Brent Crude
66.58
(+4.6)
Palladium
2,739.01
(+2.2)
All Share
67,823
(+0.0)
Top 40
62,080
(-0.0)
Financial 15
12,342
(+1.5)
Industrial 25
88,642
(-0.2)
Resource 10
68,828
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo