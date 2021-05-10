Covid-19: England will further ease lockdown restrictions from next week, says Johnson

England will further ease Covid-19 restrictions from 17 May and the plan to move beyond the pandemic has as yet not been derailed by variants, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"This unlocking amounts to a very considerable step on the road back to normality and I am confident that we will be able to go further," Johnson told a news conference.

Johnson has previously said nearly all restrictions could be lifted on 21 June.

Johnson predicted Britain's post-pandemic working habits will get much closer to normality, and that cities would be bustling again.

"I'm optimistic that things will get back much closer to normality," he told a news conference when asked whether people should be planning to work from home throughout the summer and autumn.

On cities, he said: "I know this is contested but I'm pretty certain that eventually our town centres ... our city centres are going to be full of bustle, full of people wanting to interact again, in the way that they always have done."