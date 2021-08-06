29m ago

Covid-19: England's infections fall, evidence that pandemic has 'stopped growing'

Covid-19 infections is dropping in England.
Fewer people in England had Covid-19 at the end of last month, while the closely watched reproduction "R" number might have dropped below 1, adding to evidence that the national epidemic has stopped growing.

Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 1 in 75 people in England were estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to July 31, down from 1 in 65 the week before.

Public Health England said the estimated R number in England was between 0.8 and 1.1, down sharply from last week's range of 1.1 to 1.4.

An R number below 1 suggests the pandemic is shrinking, while if it is above one, it suggests exponential growth. The daily growth rate range was estimated between -3% and +1%.

READ | Covid-19: Here is govt's plan to keep primary school's safe

The new data add to evidence that coronavirus cases have fallen from a peak on 17 July in daily reported figures for this wave, even after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted Covd-19 restrictions in England.

Daily cases in Britain hit 54 674 two days before the restrictions ended but have fallen since. The ONS data, which provide a fuller picture of the pandemic than the daily testing totals, show a similar downward trend.

Daily case totals rose steeply in the run-up to the end of legal coronavirus restrictions in England on 19 July, and health minister Sajid Javid said cases could hit 100 000 a day after the unlocking.

Instead, daily new cases started to fall. 

