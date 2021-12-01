27m ago

Covid-19: EU chief says it is time to think about mandatory vaccination

  • The EU cheif Ursula von der Leyen says it is time for countries to consider mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.
  • This as the world grapples with the newly-discovered Omicron varaint.
  • Von der Leyen says a discussion is needed for a common approach on vaccines.

It is time for the European Union to "think about mandatory vaccination" against Covid, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, while stressing member state governments would decide.

"My personal position is... I think it is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now," she told a media conference, underlining that a third of the EU population of 450 million was still unvaccinated.

"How we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union? This needs discussion. This needs a common approach. But it is a discussion that I think has to be led," she said.

Several EU countries have already taken steps in that direction.

READ | Covid-19: New variant puts SA at risk of global shut-out

Austria has announced compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations from 1 February next year and Germany is mulling following suit.

Greece on Tuesday said jabs would be mandatory for over-60s, while France has said Covid passes would be deactivated for all adults who have not had booster shots six months after their last jab, starting 15 January.

Von der Leyen also said that the EU's main Covid vaccine provider, BioNTech/Pfizer, would have jabs available for children in the bloc in two weeks' time.

She said she had spoken with the German-US joint venture about the issue the day before, and they said "they are able to accelerate - in other words children's vaccines will be available as of 13 December."

She noted that "if you look at the numbers we have now, 77% of the adults in the European Union vaccinated, or if you take the whole population, it's 66% - and this means one-third of the European population is not vaccinated, these are 150 million people".

The EU's vaccination drive is very uneven across the 27-nation bloc.

Portugal, Malta, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France and Belgium have all vaccinated more than three-quarters of their populations, while eastern member states Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Croatia all have jabbed less than half.

"We have the vaccines, the life-saving vaccines, but they are not being used adequately everywhere," von der Leyen said.

While the European Commission pre-purchased Covid vaccines for use in the EU, von der Leyen emphasised that the individual countries had the responsibility on how their vaccination programmes were done.

Read more on:
european unionvaccinescoronavirus
