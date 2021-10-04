Covid-19: EU watchdog backs Pfizer booster for over-18s, mRNA for those with weak immunity

The EU's drug watchdog on Monday approved booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine for all people aged 18 and over, amid concerns that protection dips after initial jabs.

Extra doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were also approved for people with severely weakened immune systems by the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"The risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored," the EMA added.



Rare cases of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, have been reported in people who have taken the Pfizer vaccine, especially in young men.

Separately, the EMA gave the green light for people with "severely weakened immune systems" to get extra doses of Moderna and Pfizer at least 28 days after their second dose.



Two doses are sometimes not enough to produce sufficient antibodies in immunocompromised people, such as organ transplant recipients.

Also on Monday, the EMA said that people with weakened immune systems should get a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, but left it to member states to decide if the wider population should get a booster.



The long-awaited guidance comes after several EU member states pre-empted the EMA's opinion and launched their own booster campaigns, although they vary widely over who is eligible.

The EU joins the United States, Britain and Israel where regulators have approved the use of Pfizer boosters, although there is no consensus among scientists about how broadly they should be deployed. Israel is the outlier, using them across the whole population.



