COVID-19 FACTBOX | Fear over vaccine supply: latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Middle East and Africa

* South Africa's government advisers organised vaccines into three groups and those considered for "immediate use" were the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna shots.

* The World Bank threatened to suspend its multi-million- dollar financing for Lebanon's vaccinations over politicians jumping the line.

* Israel is giving small amounts of surplus vaccines to Palestinian-run territories as well as to several countries.

Europe

* European Union government leaders will agree to maintain curbs on non-essential travel within the EU despite the bloc's executive asking six countries to ease border restrictions.

* Britons rushed to book foreign holidays after the government laid out plans to gradually relax restrictions.

* Sweden is preparing new measures to try to curb a resurgence in cases.

Asia-Pacific

* Deaths in China - excluding Wuhan - fell slightly during the first three months of 2020, suggesting efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 reduced deaths from other causes, a study showed.

* Regional Japanese governments have requested emergency pandemic measures be lifted ahead of the 7 March scheduled end as new cases trend lower.

* India said mutated versions of coronavirus were not responsible for an upsurge in cases in two states.

* The Philippines will let thousands of its healthcare workers, mostly nurses, take up jobs in Britain and Germany if the two countries agree to donate vaccines.

* Thailand received its first batch of vaccines, with inoculations set to begin in a few days.

Americas

* The presidents of Mexico and Argentina pressed the UN and the world's richest countries to improve poorer nations' access to vaccines.

* Brazil has fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech SE vaccine, though a dispute over a supply deal means it has none with which to start an immunisation programme.

* Colombia has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Medical developments

* The US Food and Drug Administration plans to approve Pfizer and BioNTech SE's request to store their vaccine at standard freezer temperatures instead of in ultra-cold conditions, the New York Times reported.

Economic impact

* Bond markets steadied, the US dollar fell and stocks edged ahead after central banks from Washington to Wellington vowed to keep monetary policy loose for a long time.

* US consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labour market amid declining new infections.

* Canada's economy will see a solid and sustained rebound this year as inoculations ramp up, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said.

* US bank profits fell 36.5% in 2020 from the prior year as banks set aside massive amounts to guard against potential losses, a regulator reported.

* Hong Kong plans to run a much lower budget deficit in the coming fiscal year as the economy is expected to recover from its longest recession on record, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said.

