COVID-19 FACTBOX | Vaccine efficacy: latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A real-world study found the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine highly effective at preventing Covid-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies.

Middle East and Africa

* South Africa could spend up to R19.3 billion over the next three years to vaccinate most of its population, the Treasury said.

* Hospitals should prepare for a possible second wave and take steps to prevent the disease spreading, health authorities in the government-controlled part of Yemen said.

Europe

* New variants of Covid-19 risk a third wave in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Germany has administered only 15% of the AstraZeneca vaccines it has available.

* The Czech Republic must tighten measures to combat the pandemic and prevent a "catastrophe" in hospitals in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

* Sweden stepped up pandemic restrictions to avoid a third wave, while France's government ordered a weekend lockdown in the Dunkirk area to arrest an "alarming" rise in cases.

* Italy's government will extend restrictions already in place until after Easter, while Switzerland announced the first phase in a cautious easing from restrictions.

* Britain said it was confident in manufacturers' timely supply of vaccines to keep fuelling one of the world's fastest rollouts despite a slowdown this week.

* European Union leaders will agree to work on certificates of vaccination for EU citizens who have had an anti-Covid shot.

* Greece will not be able to lift lockdown restrictions in the wider Athens area next Monday as planned.

Asia-Pacific

* India announced an expansion of its vaccination programme but warned that breaches of coronavirus protocols could worsen an infection surge in many states.

* Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japan would start vaccinating the elderly from 12 April.

* Singapore received its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech on Tuesday, its health ministry said, although the shot is still awaiting approval for use in the city-state. Singapore is the only wealthy country considering the use of Sinovac's vaccine, which has been found to have an efficacy rate ranging from about 50% to 90% in studies.

Americas

* The US expects to roll out three to four million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine next week, pending authorisation from the FDA, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said.

* The Biden administration will deliver more than 25 million masks to community health centres, food pantries and soup kitchens this spring, the White House said.

Medical developments

* Moderna is working with US government scientists to study an experimental booster shot that targets a concerning new variant of the coronavirus.

* Antibodies to two coronaviruses that cause common colds might help the body fend off severe illness from the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, a small preliminary study in Germany suggests.

* Europe's drug regulator is evaluating South Korean drug-maker Celltrion's Covid-19 antibody treatment.

Economic impact

* Asian stocks jumped after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low for a long time, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten the monetary spigot.

* The bull-run in global stocks fuelled by cheap cash and reflation hopes will continue for at least another six months but a rise in bond yields as inflation expectations grow could throw a spanner in the works, Reuters polls found.





