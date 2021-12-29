9m ago

Covid-19: France recording two new infections every second as country sees 200 000 new cases

France is seeing a tsunami of Covid-19 infections, with 208 000 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, a national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers on Wednesday.

France has been breaking Covid-19 records repeatedly over the past few days, with Tuesday's 180 000 cases already the highest for a country in Europe, according to data on Covidtracker.fr.

Every second, two people in France are testing positive for Covid-19, Veran said, adding that the situation in hospitals was worrying because of the Delta variant, with Omicron yet to have an impact. The flu will further complicate things for hospitals, he said.

Global Covid-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven days, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the new Omicron variant spread rapidly, keeping many workers at home and overwhelming testing centres.

