9m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: France to go back into lockdown as virus death toll rises

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron.
Ludovic Marin, Pool, AFP

France will go back into a nationwide lockdown starting this week to try to contain the Covid-19 epidemic that is again threatening to spiral out of control, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation on Wednesday.

The new measures echo the eight-week lockdown that France enforced in the spring, when hospitalisations and deaths caused by the Covid-19 epidemic reached a peak.

But unlike the previous lockdown, most schools are to remain open, Macron said.

France on Tuesday reported 523 new deaths from coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, when the virus was at its most severe. Doctors have warned that intensive care units risk becoming overwhelmed.

France's death toll, at over 35 000, is the seventh highest in the world, according to Reuters data.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Covid-19 wrap | Australia's Melbourne celebrates end of lockdown but virus ravages Europe, US
'You are in a real sense fascists' - Turkey's Erdogan calls for France boycott amid Islamic backlash
Morocco condemns publication of Prophet Muhammad cartoons in France - statement
Read more on:
francecoronavirus
Lottery
5 players bag R68k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9772 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10992 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.34
(-1.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.70)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(-0.77)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.20)
Gold
1878.49
(-1.37)
Silver
23.39
(-3.71)
Platinum
872.00
(-0.24)
Brent Crude
41.09
(+1.96)
Palladium
2236.92
(-3.01)
All Share
52308.14
(-3.28)
Top 40
47930.58
(-3.29)
Financial 15
10026.43
(-4.54)
Industrial 25
72862.13
(-1.98)
Resource 10
48131.41
(-4.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo