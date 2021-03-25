55m ago

Covid-19: Germany to demand negative test from all air travellers

A Covid-19 test.
Anyone wanting to arrive in Germany by plane must from Sunday show a negative Covid test before boarding, the health ministry said, amid concerns over German tourists flocking to Mallorca over the Easter holidays.

The new decree must still be approved by Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet, which is expected to happen in the next 24 hours, the ministry told AFP on Thursday.

"All travellers wishing to enter Germany by plane from 28 March... must take a mandatory test before departure," the official said. Airline crews are exempt from the new rules.

The test must be less than 48 hours old and is to be paid for by the passenger.

Variants

The move comes as Germany is battling a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, fuelled by new virus variants, while the country's Covid vaccination drive is still sluggish.

The Easter holidays next week have added to concerns, with thousands of Germans set to travel to the Spanish island of Mallorca after it was recently taken off Germany's list of coronavirus "risk areas".


