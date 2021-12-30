21m ago

Covid-19: Global headlines you need to know

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

More than one million cases

The number of daily new Covid-19 cases worldwide crosses one million for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago, according to an AFP tally of the week of 23-29 December.

New Year dampened

The pandemic dampens plans for New Year's Eve celebrations for a second consecutive year as multiple countries impose restrictions.

England to open field hospitals

England is set to open temporary field hospitals to contain a possible overspill of inpatients, as daily cases balloon, with more than 183 000 reported on Wednesday over a 24-hour period.

Outdoor masks in Paris

Wearing face masks outdoors will become compulsory again in Paris this week, as France mulls 50 000-euro ($56 500) fines for companies not following work from home guidelines.

Hunger in locked-down China

Residents in the locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an said they are struggling to find enough food, despite Beijing insisting that there is now adequate supplies.

Mecca distancing

Saudi Arabia reimposes social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, after recording the highest number of cases in months.

Bali warning

Foreign revellers on Indonesia's resort island of Bali have been warned they may be deported if they are caught violating Covid-19 health rules during New Year celebrations.

Nobel laureate stricken again

Martti Ahtisaari, Finland's former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, is in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and forward Antoine Griezmann also test positive, as the reigning La Liga champions announce five new cases.

US sports leagues keep playing

The US basketball, football and ice hockey leagues scramble to keep teams competing, with the NBA, NFL and NHL all changing their return-to-play rules for players who test positive.

More than 5.4 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5 421 160 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally Thursday from official sources compiled by AFP.

Overall, the United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 822 920, followed by Brazil with 618 817, India with 480 860 and Russia with 307 948.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

