Covid-19: Global headlines you need to know

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

One million cases a day in US



The United States sets a new world record with more than one million cases logged Monday as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.

Top virus expert Anthony Fauci says the peak may be weeks away.

China locks down another city

The central Chinese city of Yuzhou in Henan province is locked down as a part of the country's zero Covid strategy after three asymptomatic cases are found there.

Beijing seals Olympic 'bubble'

Beijing seals up its Winter Olympic "bubble" as it prepares for next month's Games, with staff, volunteers, cleaners, cooks and coach drivers to be cocooned for weeks in the so-called "closed loop".

Australia's new record

Australia reports a record daily tally of nearly 50 000 cases as Omicron races through the population and sends people scrambling for tests.

Cyprus worst per capita cases

Cyprus ponders tougher measures as it records the world's highest per capita infection rate as the island prepares to mark Epiphany, a key date in the Greek Orthodox religious calendar.

Philippines expands restrictions

The Philippines is to expand restrictions in Manila to include more than 11 million people living near the capital as cases surge.

Zoo jabs its lions and tigers

A zoo in the Chilean capital Santiago vaccinates its lions, tigers, pumas with an experimental jab for animals.

Barca's new recruit positive

Barcelona's new signing Ferran Torres tests positive as does his teammate Pedri, adding to the woes at the Catalonian club.

More than 5.4 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5 448 314 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 827 749, followed by Brazil with 619 209, India 482 017 and Russia 312 187.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.