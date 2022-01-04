28m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Global headlines you need to know

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

One million cases a day in US

The United States sets a new world record with more than one million cases logged Monday as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.

Top virus expert Anthony Fauci says the peak may be weeks away.

China locks down another city

The central Chinese city of Yuzhou in Henan province is locked down as a part of the country's zero Covid strategy after three asymptomatic cases are found there.

Beijing seals Olympic 'bubble'

Beijing seals up its Winter Olympic "bubble" as it prepares for next month's Games, with staff, volunteers, cleaners, cooks and coach drivers to be cocooned for weeks in the so-called "closed loop".

Australia's new record

Australia reports a record daily tally of nearly 50 000 cases as Omicron races through the population and sends people scrambling for tests.

Cyprus worst per capita cases

Cyprus ponders tougher measures as it records the world's highest per capita infection rate as the island prepares to mark Epiphany, a key date in the Greek Orthodox religious calendar.

Philippines expands restrictions

The Philippines is to expand restrictions in Manila to include more than 11 million people living near the capital as cases surge.

Zoo jabs its lions and tigers

A zoo in the Chilean capital Santiago vaccinates its lions, tigers, pumas with an experimental jab for animals.

Barca's new recruit positive

Barcelona's new signing Ferran Torres tests positive as does his teammate Pedri, adding to the woes at the Catalonian club.

More than 5.4 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5 448 314 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 827 749, followed by Brazil with 619 209, India 482 017 and Russia 312 187.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
21.71
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
18.12
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,807.07
+0.3%
Silver
22.94
+0.2%
Palladium
1,893.00
+3.8%
Platinum
982.50
+2.5%
Brent Crude
78.98
+1.5%
Top 40
68,274
+1.9%
All Share
74,963
+1.7%
Resource 10
72,083
+2.2%
Industrial 25
97,176
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,143
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo