Covid-19 global update | No end to coronavirus crisis without fair access to vaccine

(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The Covid-19 virus has caused almost 2.4 million deaths since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Saturday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 480 902 deaths followed by Brazil with 237 489, Mexico with 172 557, India with 155 550 and the UK with 116 287.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Covid-19 could last indefinitely - EU expert

The head of the EU's disease control agency has warned that the novel coronavirus could last indefinitely even as global infections slowed by nearly half in the last month and vaccine rollouts gathered pace in parts of the world.

ECDC chief Andrea Ammon urged European countries in particular not to drop their guard against a virus that "seems very well adapted to humans" and might require experts to tweak vaccines over time, as is the case with the seasonal flu.

No end to pandemic without fair access to vaccine

Developing new Covid-19 vaccines will not end the pandemic unless all countries receive doses in a fast and fair manner, disease experts warned on Saturday.

As several nations consider implementing vaccine passports when international travel resumes, the authors of a letter published in the Lancet medical journal said vaccine stockpiling in wealthier countries would only prolong the global health emergency.

Peru: record number of hospitalisations

Peru, which is facing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, has registered a record number of hospitalised cases, the health ministry said.

In the past 24 hours, 213 new admissions were reported, bringing the total to 14,333. The previous record of 14,181 hospitalisations was reached on August 17.

The number of infections and deaths has quadrupled from their level at the end of December.

On Friday, the country's health minister resigned amid claims that former president Martin Vizcarra was inoculated before the vaccine was available to the public.

Iran warns of a fourth wave

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned of a "fourth wave" of the virus as cases rise in certain areas of the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the pandemic.

He said some cities in the southwestern province of Khuzestan were now "red" - the highest on Iran's colour-coded risk level - after weeks of low alert levels across the country.

Iran has lost close to 59,000 lives out of more than 1.5 million cases of Covid infection.

Open crowds banned as Melbourne begins lockdown

Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne went from welcoming thousands of fans for its Grand Slam tennis tournament to deserted city streets overnight, as millions began a five-day coronavirus lockdown.

France avoids local lockdown

In eastern France, schools are to remain open in the Moselle department, despite the advance of the South African variant of Covid-19.

Officials estimated that measures taken to date are "sufficient" to deal with the threat, and decided not to declare a local lockdown.

Read more on:
coronavirus
