56m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Headlines from around the world you need to know

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Trial deliberately infecting young adults with Covid found to be safe

The world's first "human challenge" trial in which volunteers were deliberately exposed to Covid-19 to advance research into the disease was found to be safe in healthy young adults, leaders of the study said on Wednesday.

The data supports the safety of this model and could lay the groundwork for future studies to test new vaccines and medicines against Covid-19.

Open Orphan is running the project, launched in February last year, with Imperial College London, the British government's vaccines task force and the clinical company hVIVO.

US considers authorisation of first Covid vaccine for children under five

US regulators are considering the first Covid-19 vaccine for children under the age of five, the only age group not yet eligible for the shots, after Pfizer and BioNTech began the regulatory approval process on Tuesday. A decision is expected as soon as this month.

Germany passes 10-million mark for infections

Germany hit a new coronavirus record on Wednesday, with the 208 498 more cases reported within 24 hours carrying it past the 10-million mark for total infections.

Finnish government to remove Covid restrictions

Finland will begin lifting restrictions put in place to check the spread of the Omicron variant, with the aim of removing all curbs at the beginning of March, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters on Wednesday.

Heavy restrictions put in place just after Christmas forced many restaurants and cultural and sports venues to temporarily lay off staff and cancel events.

Neighbouring Norway will scrap most of its remaining lockdown measures with immediate effect as a spike in infections is unlikely to jeopardise health services, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

Tokyo's daily infections exceed 20 000 for first time

Tokyo's new Covid-19 cases exceeded 20 000 for the first time on Wednesday, dimming hopes that an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections in Japan is peaking.

Nationwide cases reached a record 91 760, while 18 prefectures recorded all-time highs, a tally by online news service JX Press found.

Australia's hospital admissions fall to lowest in weeks

Australia's Covid-19 hospitalisation rate fell to its lowest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, while a steady rate of daily infections raised hopes the worst of an outbreak fuelled by the Omicron variant may have passed.

Hospital cases fell to about 4 600 on Wednesday, with all states seeing a dip in admission numbers, after a peak of nearly 5,400 a week ago.

Eleven Beijing Games personnel in hospital with Covid-19

Eleven Beijing Olympics-related personnel have been hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Chinese capital since 23 January out of a total of 232 positive cases, Brian McCloskey, chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel, said on Wednesday.

Organisers recorded 32 cases in the past 24 hours, 15 of them new airport arrivals.

Tonga goes into lockdown

Tsunami-hit Tonga said two wharf workers had Covid-19, prompting the previously virus-free nation to go into lockdown on Wednesday, but the waterfront workers were not on docks being used by foreign navies to deliver aid.

There have been fears an influx of international ships and planes delivering water, shelter and food after a devastating volcanic eruption had increased the risk of a pandemic outbreak in the isolated Pacific nation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
36% - 1346 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
64% - 2409 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.33
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.82
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,808.71
+0.4%
Silver
22.70
+0.3%
Palladium
2,375.00
+0.7%
Platinum
1,040.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
89.16
-0.1%
Top 40
68,656
+0.4%
All Share
75,191
+0.4%
Resource 10
74,616
+0.9%
Industrial 25
94,853
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,414
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo