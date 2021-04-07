1h ago

Covid-19: India's Serum Institute asks for $403m to boost AstraZeneca vaccine output

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on March 9, 2021 in Athens, Ohio.
The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, has asked the government for a grant of 30 billion rupees (about $402.97 million) to increase its capacity to make AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

It is seeking the money to ramp up monthly production to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, noting output was currently around 65-70 million doses a month.

The company is making vaccine doses for dozens of mainly poorer countries, though it has supplied Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia due to AstraZeneca production issues elsewhere.

READ | Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe? WHO is positive, but EU still deciding

About 90% of the 86 million doses India has administered since mid-January have come from the institute, with the rest accounted for by a domestic vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, which is also struggling to boost output.

Some Indian states have complained of a vaccine shortage even though immunisations are currently limited to front-line workers and people aged over 45, or 400 million of India's 1.35 billion people.


