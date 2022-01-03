48m ago

Covid-19: Israel to start allowing travellers from SA from next week

Israel will drop travel curbs for some countries.
Israel said on Monday it will admit foreigners with presumed Covid-19 immunity from countries deemed medium-risk next week, partially reversing a ban imposed in late November in response to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The change suggests Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government sees waning value in sweeping travel curbs - which wrecked winter tourism - as domestic coronavirus cases surge.

The Health Ministry said that, as of 9 January, foreign travellers from 199 "orange" countries will be admitted if they can prove they are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.

READ | US announces end to southern African travel bans

Orange-listed countries include Australia, Italy and Ireland. The ministry recommended that South Africa, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France and Canada, currently among 16 countries listed as "red" or high Covid-19 risk, be changed to "orange".

The announcement came even as Bennett predicted that new cases could increase tenfold within days. The rapid pace of infection has led to many Israelis waiting hours in lines for Covid-19 tests, although Omicron has not brought corresponding rises in mortality

