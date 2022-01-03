Covid-19: Israel to start allowing travellers from SA from next week

Israel said on Monday it will admit foreigners with presumed Covid-19 immunity from countries deemed medium-risk next week, partially reversing a ban imposed in late November in response to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The change suggests Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government sees waning value in sweeping travel curbs - which wrecked winter tourism - as domestic coronavirus cases surge.

The Health Ministry said that, as of 9 January, foreign travellers from 199 "orange" countries will be admitted if they can prove they are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.

Orange-listed countries include Australia, Italy and Ireland. The ministry recommended that South Africa, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France and Canada, currently among 16 countries listed as "red" or high Covid-19 risk, be changed to "orange".



The announcement came even as Bennett predicted that new cases could increase tenfold within days. The rapid pace of infection has led to many Israelis waiting hours in lines for Covid-19 tests, although Omicron has not brought corresponding rises in mortality