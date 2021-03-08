18m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Italy becomes seventh country to see toll top 100 000

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Italy's Covid-19 death toll has topped 100 000.
Italy's Covid-19 death toll has topped 100 000.
Michael Ciaglo, Getty Images via AFP

Italy's Covid-19 death toll passed the 100 000 mark on Monday and Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned that the situation was worsening again with a jump in hospitalisations.

Italy is the seventh country in the world to reach the bleak milestone, following the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India, Russia and Britain.

The health ministry said 318 people had died of the disease in the past 24 hours bringing the total tally since the epidemic hit the country 13 months ago to 100 103.

Over the last day, some 13 902 new cases were logged against 20 765 on Sunday. Fewer tests are normally carried out at the weekend, which means case numbers are often low on Mondays.

Infections rose 23% last week by comparison with the week before and health officials have warned that the country faces a fresh surge of cases as a more contagious variant of the disease gains ground.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi acknowledged on Monday that the situation was deteriorating, but said his government was going to "significantly step up" its vaccination campaign and predicted that the end to the crisis was in sight.

"The pandemic is not yet over, but with the acceleration of the vaccine plan, a way out is not far off," Draghi said.

Underscoring the challenge, the health ministry said there had been 687 new hospital admissions over the past 24 hours, up from 443 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased by 95, to 2 700.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italycoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4373 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2956 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.55
(-1.59)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(-1.32)
ZAR/EUR
18.43
(-0.95)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.94)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.13)
Gold
1678.66
(-1.66)
Silver
25.11
(-1.15)
Platinum
1149.50
(+1.10)
Brent Crude
70.77
(0.00)
Palladium
2312.99
(-0.67)
All Share
68426.17
(+0.23)
Top 40
62910.60
(+0.19)
Financial 15
12747.28
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
87156.37
(-0.52)
Resource 10
71780.93
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo