Covid-19: latest global developments

These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Origin probe -

The international investigation into the Covid-19 pandemic's origins in China will publish its report in the week of 15 March, the World Health Organisation's chief has said.

- Stimulus plan -

US Democrats push ahead with President Joe Biden's massive Covid-19 relief package after reaching a compromise on unemployment benefits and setting the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on a path towards a final vote.

"This agreement allows us to move forward on the urgently needed American Rescue Plan," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki says.

- DIY tests -

Germans flock to supermarket chain Aldi to snap up the first rapid coronavirus tests to go on sale nationwide, with stocks selling out within hours.

Rival discounter Lidl sees its website crash after it started offering at-home testing kits for sale online.

- Mega-attractions to open -

California's state health department announces plans to allow ballparks, stadiums and mega-attractions including Disneyland, Magic Mountain and Universal Studios to admit visitors from 1 April, depending on conditions in their county and at reduced capacities.

Meanwhile eager New Yorkers head back to movie theatres a year after they were closed due to the pandemic.

"I'm so excited to be back. I'm not working so I gotta have something to do!" says Cindy B at the AMC Empire 25 off Times Square.

- Paraguay protests -

AFP estimates around 20 people are injured after police use tear gas and rubber bullets on people demonstrating against the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis in Paraguayan capital Asuncion.

While shops were ransacked and cars set on fire, Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni submitted his resignation to the president after days of attacks from lawmakers and health workers' unions.

- Vote delayed -

Finland says it will push back to June local elections originally scheduled for April, in a move opposed only by the True Finns far-right party.

"From a health point of view, June is a safer moment," health agency chief Markku Tervahauta told public television.

- 2.58 million dead -

At least 2 581 034 people have died of coronavirus worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources, while at least 116 031 470 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 522 879 deaths, followed by Brazil (262 770), Mexico (189 578), India (157 656) and Britain (124 261).

- Warning on women -

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warns that the pandemic risks rolling back progress made on gender equality, as women take on the lion's share of childcare in lockdown and are more likely to work in at-risk jobs.

"Once again it's more often women who have to master the balancing act between home schooling, childcare and their own jobs," says the veteran leader.

Women also outnumber men in care professions at a time when those jobs are "particularly challenging".

- Apes protected -

Nine great apes at San Diego Zoo in California become the first non-human primates given Covid-19 vaccinations, officials say.

Four orangutans and five bonobos were given two doses each of an experimental vaccine, after eight gorillas at the same world-famous zoo contracted the virus from human staff in January.

