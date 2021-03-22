57m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Latest global developments

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of AstraZeneca.
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of AstraZeneca.
Justin Tallis/AFP

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- AstraZeneca 80% effective -

The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant says US trials have shown its vaccine is 80 percent effective at preventing the disease in the elderly and does not increase the risk of blood clots.

- But confidence plunges -

Trust in the controversy-hit vaccine in European countries has nose-dived, according to a survey by British pollsters YouGov.

A majority of people in Germany, France, Spain and Italy now see the jab as unsafe, though it has an overwhelmingly positive image in Britain.

- Congo candidate dies -

Republic of Congo opposition leader Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas dies of Covid-19 a day after presidential elections in which he was the main challenger.

- Marseille madness -

More than 6 000 mostly unmasked young people take part in an illegal carnival-type street party in the southern French city at the weekend, leading to nine arrests and condemnation of an "unacceptable" breach of rules.

- Germany to tighten curbs -

Germany is poised to prolong and tighten a partial lockdown into April as new cases soar, according to a draft document seen by AFP.

- Summer herd immunity? -

Europe could have herd immunity by July, an EU commissioner says, with improving vaccine supplies expected to speed up the continent's sluggish rollout.

AstraZeneca has delivered only 30 percent of the 90 million doses it promised the EU for the first quarter but 300-350 million doses of various jabs are expected between March and June.

- Brazil one-dose focus -

Brazil says it will lift its requirement for local authorities to reserve half their vaccine stockpiles for second doses, seeking to accelerate its lagging jab campaign and curb a deadly surge.

- Sputnik spat -

The makers of the Russian vaccine accuse a top EU executive of being "biased" after he said the EU had no need of the Sputnik V.

- India mass production -

Russia has signed an agreement with an India-based pharmaceuticals giant to make up to 200 million Sputnik V doses a year.

- Trans-Tasman bubble -

New Zealand is finalising a long-awaited travel bubble with Australia and will reveal next month when trips across the Tasman Sea can resume, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

- Taiwan starts jabs -

Taiwan kicks off its inoculation drive with two top officials getting AstraZeneca shots in a bid to boost public confidence in the vaccine.

- 2.7 million dead -

At least 2 716 035 people have died of coronavirus around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 542 359 deaths, followed by Brazil with 294 042, Mexico with 198 036, India with 159 967 and Britain with 126 155.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
astrazenecasputnikcongobrazilcoronavirus
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6481 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4278 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6313 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.70
(-1.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.36
(-1.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.54
(-1.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(-1.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-1.7)
Gold
1,739.25
(-0.3)
Silver
25.70
(-2.1)
Platinum
1,186.00
(-1.1)
Brent Crude
64.53
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,615.50
(-0.9)
All Share
65,911
(0.0)
Top 40
60,313
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,117
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,583
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,193
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo