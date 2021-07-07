Covid-19: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says, adding that the true toll is likely higher.

The WHO urges "extreme caution" for countries considering lifting Covid-19 restrictions, saying transmission of the virus will increase regardless of high vaccination rates.

Indonesia expands nationwide virus curbs to battle its deadliest wave yet, as the death toll rockets past 1 000 in 24 hours with the government warning the worst may be yet to come.

The Japanese government plans to impose a virus state of emergency in Tokyo during the Olympics, press reports say, in a decision that could impact allowing spectators into venues.

Nine million people in Ho Chi Minh City are ordered to stay at home from early Friday for two weeks, state media say, as the commercial hub struggles to contain Vietnam's most serious Covid-19 outbreak so far.

Myanmar authorities announce stay-at-home measures for 1.5 million people in parts of the commercial capital Yangon, as the country reports its highest daily coronavirus caseload in months.

The world's richest nations must do more to help the poorest countries withstand the "devastating double-blow" of the pandemic and the resulting economic damage, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says.

Twelve Indian ministers, including the health chief Harsh Vardhan, resign following a catastrophic surge in Covid-19 cases in April and May.

World rugby champions South Africa call off a Test against Georgia scheduled for Friday after a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.