Covid-19: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Desperate Indonesia gets oxygen -

Indonesia receives desperately needed supplies of oxygen and protective equipment from neighbouring Singapore to support the overwhelmed healthcare system, with restrictions tightened in several cities as it battles its deadliest virus wave.

- Cuba approves home-grown vaccine -

Cuba approves its home-grown Abdala coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the first for a Latin American country. Abdala's makers say the jab is more than 92 percent efficient at preventing Covid-19 after three doses.

- Malta closes to unjabbed -

Malta says it will be the first European country to close its borders to anyone who has not been fully vaccinated, following a spike in cases of Covid-19.

- EU deaths record -

The European Union last year recorded its highest level of deaths since it started keeping records in 1961, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, as the annual toll rose 11 percent over 2019's deaths to 5.2 million.

- Tougher times in Thailand -

Thai authorities announce a seven-hour night curfew across the capital Bangkok and nine provinces, along with tougher restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

- Johannesburg mayor dies -

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo becomes the latest fatality of a third Covid wave ripping through South Africa as the authorities expand inoculation against the virus to under 50s.

- Rio COPA final with fans -

Rio de Janeiro, one of the Brazilian cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, gives the go-ahead for thousands of fans to attend Saturday's Copa America football final against Argentina at the Maracana stadium.

- Boxing title postponed -

Tyson Fury's heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder on 24 July is postponed after the champion and members of his camp contract Covid-19, the World Boxing Council says.

- Four million dead -

The pandemic has killed at least 4 013 756 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 606 476 deaths, followed by Brazil with 530 179, India with 405 939, Mexico with 234 458 and Peru 193 909.

The World Health Organisation says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

