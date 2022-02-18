18 Feb

add bookmark

Covid-19: Latest global developments

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The latest Covid-19 developments.
The latest Covid-19 developments.
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Canadian police move in -

Canadian police begin a massive operation to clear the trucker-led protests against Covid health rules clogging the capital for three weeks, with several arrests made.

- Vaccine row remains -

EU and African leaders do not reach a breakthrough at their Brussels summit over a dispute around Africa's calls for a temporary intellectual property waiver to allow the generic production of vaccines and treatments.

- Hong Kong to test whole population -

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the city is planning to introduce mandatory testing for its entire population of more than 7.3 million, with its hospitals overwhelmed by spiralling cases.

- New leader postponed -

Hong Kong's government postpones plans to pick the city's new pro-Beijing leader as the financial hub struggles to tackle its worst-ever outbreak.

- G20's careful approach -

The Group of 20 biggest economies are committed to taking a careful approach to unwinding support introduced during the pandemic, the group's chair Indonesia says after a meeting of its finance chiefs.

- mRNA jabs for Africa -

The World Health Organisation chooses six African countries - Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia - for mRNA vaccine production plants, in a push to ensure the continent can make its own jabs to fight Covid.

- Over 5.8 million dead -

Coronavirus has killed at least 5 860 577 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Friday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 931 741, followed by Brazil with 641 902 and India 510 905.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
14% - 257 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 461 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
61% - 1142 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.61
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,894.30
-0.2%
Silver
23.89
+0.2%
Palladium
2,340.52
-1.4%
Platinum
1,068.87
-2.1%
Brent Crude
92.97
-2.0%
Top 40
69,650
+0.4%
All Share
76,368
+0.3%
Resource 10
79,236
+1.6%
Industrial 25
91,405
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,090
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo