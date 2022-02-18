Covid-19: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Canadian police move in -

Canadian police begin a massive operation to clear the trucker-led protests against Covid health rules clogging the capital for three weeks, with several arrests made.

- Vaccine row remains -

EU and African leaders do not reach a breakthrough at their Brussels summit over a dispute around Africa's calls for a temporary intellectual property waiver to allow the generic production of vaccines and treatments.

- Hong Kong to test whole population -

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the city is planning to introduce mandatory testing for its entire population of more than 7.3 million, with its hospitals overwhelmed by spiralling cases.

- New leader postponed -

Hong Kong's government postpones plans to pick the city's new pro-Beijing leader as the financial hub struggles to tackle its worst-ever outbreak.

- G20's careful approach -

The Group of 20 biggest economies are committed to taking a careful approach to unwinding support introduced during the pandemic, the group's chair Indonesia says after a meeting of its finance chiefs.

- mRNA jabs for Africa -

The World Health Organisation chooses six African countries - Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia - for mRNA vaccine production plants, in a push to ensure the continent can make its own jabs to fight Covid.

- Over 5.8 million dead -

Coronavirus has killed at least 5 860 577 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Friday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 931 741, followed by Brazil with 641 902 and India 510 905.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.