Covid-19: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- China Omicron outbreak spreads -

China reports 3 290 new cases from an Omicron-led coronavirus outbreak that has put 30 million under lockdown and moves to free up hospital beds amid fears for its health system.- South Korea record -

South Korea reports more than 400 000 new coronavirus cases, a new record, as the country continues to ease restrictions despite a wave of infections.

- Hong Kong morgues overflow -

Hong Kong's morgues run out of space from a deadly Omicron surge, with bodies of coronavirus victims being carted into refrigerated shipping containers and the city's remaining 300 coffins expected to be gone by the weekend.

- Vietnam ends quarantine -

Vietnam announces an end to quarantine for international travellers, as it seeks to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict Covid-19 restrictions.

- IP rights breakthrough -

The World Trade Organisation chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala hails a breakthrough between the EU, the United States, India and South Africa on waiving intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines, but warns some of the details still need to be fleshed out.

- Israel records new variant -

Israel's health ministry says it has recorded two cases of a new variant, but which officials say they are not unduly worried about.

The strain, combining two sub-variants of the Omicron version of the Covid-19 virus, was recorded during PCR tests on two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

- Second booster for US over 65s? -

Pfizer and BioNTech announce they have asked the US drug regulator for emergency approval of a second booster shot of their Covid vaccine for people aged 65 and older.

- Harris husband tests positive -

US second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, tests positive for Covid-19, but his wife Vice President Kamala Harris tests negative, the White House says.

- Six million dead -

Coronavirus has killed at least 6 050 440 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on Wednesday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 966 470, followed by Brazil on 655 585 and India with 516 072.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

