30m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Millions locked down as China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Healthcare workers on PPE.
Healthcare workers on PPE.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • China has gone into lockdown after a surge in Covid-19.
  • It is the biggest outbreak in two years.
  • The latest lockdown will last until 20 March.

China placed all 17 million residents in one of its biggest cities under lockdown on Sunday, as virus cases doubled nationwide to nearly 3 400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of its 'zero-Covid' approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years.

The southern tech hub of Shenzhen told all residents to stay at home as it struggles to eradicate an Omicron flare-up linked to the neighbouring virus-ravaged city of Hong Kong.

The lockdown and a suspension of public transport will last until 20 March, a city government notice said, adding that it would launch three rounds of mass testing.

The move extends an earlier lockdown imposed on the city's central business district.

READ | SA scientist to lead WHO research into Covid-19 origins

"If prevention and control is not strengthened in a timely and decisive manner, it could easily become large-scale community transmission," Shenzhen health official Lin Hancheng said at a Sunday briefing.

The surge in infections across China has also prompted authorities to close schools in Shanghai and lock down multiple northeastern cities, as 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants.

China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, has maintained a strict 'zero-Covid' policy enforced with swift lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing when clusters have emerged.

But the latest flare-up, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant and a spike in asymptomatic cases, is testing the efficacy of that approach.

Shanghai has so far been spared a citywide order to stay at home, but individual housing compounds were being locked down as the megacity ramped up efforts to contain infections and test suspected close contacts.

Jilin - the city at the centre of the outbreak in the northeast - was partially locked down Saturday, while residents of Yanji, an urban area of nearly 700 000 bordering North Korea, were also confined to their homes Sunday.

Zhang Yan, a Jilin health commission official, said the response from local authorities had been lacking.

READ | Sanlam paid more than R14bn in death claim over 10 months, mostly due to Covid-19 third wave

"There is insufficient understanding of the characteristics of the Omicron variant... and judgment has been inaccurate," he said at a Sunday press briefing.

The neighbouring city of Changchun - an industrial base of nine million people - was locked down Friday, while at least three other small cities have been locked down since 1 March.

The mayor of Jilin and the head of the Changchun health commission were dismissed from their jobs Saturday, state media reported, in a sign of the pressure placed on local authorities to contain virus clusters.

Covid-zero?

But the strain is showing, with officials increasingly urging softer and more targeted measures to contain the virus, while economists warn tough clampdowns are hurting the economy.

Some people in Shanghai housing compounds that have been locked down were told by authorities that the restrictions will last two days. Some schools, businesses, restaurants and malls have also been closed over close-contact fears.

Authorities also said Sunday that people cannot leave or enter Shanghai without a negative test taken in the past 48 hours.

"I have friends who I hung out with a few days ago but were suddenly quarantined recently," Shanghai resident Serena Li told AFP.

Long lines were seen outside hospitals as people rushed to get tested.

"There's no other way. We definitely have to do what the government has arranged," said a data analytics worker surnamed Zhang.

In Shenzhen residents told AFP earlier Sunday before the citywide lockdown was announced that they were nervous about the renewed outbreak and draconian measures that may be used to tackle it.

"It's the worst since 2020," a Shenzhen resident surnamed Zhang told AFP.

"The closures are too sudden, my friend woke up in the morning to find her building was sealed overnight without warning. Her boss had to mail her laptop to her."

The city, which has a large population of migrant workers, shares a land border crossing with Hong Kong -- where the caseload over recent weeks has soared, alarming officials in Beijing.

Hong Kong currently has one of the world's highest death rates from the virus, as the Omicron variant cuts through its elderly population among whom vaccine hesitancy proliferates.

As cases rise, China's National Health Commission announced Friday that it would make rapid antigen tests available for citizens to buy online or from clinics for "self-testing".

Although nucleic acid tests will continue to be the main method of testing, the move suggests China may be anticipating that official efforts will not be able to contain the virus.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinalockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 6761 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 13402 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.62
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.42
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,988.20
0.0%
Silver
25.86
0.0%
Palladium
2,805.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,081.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
67,331
-0.4%
All Share
73,686
-0.3%
Resource 10
82,785
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,271
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,035
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo