Covid-19: More than 30 million Britons have received first vaccine dose

A doctor holds a vial of a Covid-19 vaccine.
A total of 30 15 287 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Britain, representing around 57% of all adults, the health ministry said on Sunday.
A total of 3 527 481 people have been given their second doses.
"The vaccine is saving lives and is our route out of this pandemic," said health minister Matt Hancock.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.