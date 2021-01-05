31m ago

Covid-19: New variant now detected in Iran after citizen returns from Britain

Nursing staff in the intensive care unit IT2 in the Operative Centre II of the University Hospital Essen.
Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Iran confirmed Tuesday its first case of a new Covid-19 variant first detected in Britain, as daily deaths dropped below 100 for the first time in over six months.

"Sadly, the first instance of the mutated British Covid-19 was detected in one of our compatriots who had arrived from England," Health Minister Saeed Namaki said in a televised address.

The patient was admitted to "a private hospital, and our extensive testing showed (the virus) was of the mutated type," he added.

Iran is the country worst-hit in the Middle East by the pandemic, with Covid-19 first surfacing in the Islamic republic in February 2020.

The new strain, which experts say potentially spreads faster than the original variant, has prompted travel restrictions on the United Kingdom by more than 50 countries, including Iran.

The Islamic republic has officially recorded 55 748 deaths and 1 255 620 infections since announcing its first cases in February last year, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

