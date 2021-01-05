Covid-19: No sign SA's new variant is more contagious than UK version, says WHO

There is no indication that the coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is more transmissible than the one spreading fast in Britain, the World Health Organisation's technical chief on Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Tuesday.

The health ministry announced recently that the country had detected a new variant of Covid-19, which was said to be more transmissible and affects people who do not have comorbidities.

The country has been seeing new daily cases come in the tens of thousands, and on Monday surpassed 30 000 deaths.

