Covid-19 variant first found in South Africa now detected in Poland

A healthcare worker receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus.
Phill Magakoe/AFP

The South African variant of the coronavirus is now present in Poland, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday, as the country braces for a third wave of the pandemic.

"In addition to the British variant, the South African variant has appeared," he told a news conference.

