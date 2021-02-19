Covid-19 variant first found in South Africa now detected in Poland

A healthcare worker receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus.
The South African variant of the coronavirus is now present in Poland, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday, as the country braces for a third wave of the pandemic.
"In addition to the British variant, the South African variant has appeared," he told a news conference.
