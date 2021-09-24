1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 pandemic slows for fourth week

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down for a fourth week in a row around the world.

Here is the global state of play based on an AFP database.

Slowing down

The number of new daily cases dropped globally by 8% last week to 510 000, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.

However, the confirmed cases only reflect a fraction of the actual number of infections, with varying counting practices and levels of testing in different countries.

Improvement almost everywhere

The situation improved in many regions of the world, with 32% fewer cases in Africa, 25% fewer in the United States and Canada, 21% fewer in the Middle East. Cases were down 7% in Asia and 2% in Oceania.

But the situation deteriorated in Latin America and the Caribbean, with a 33% increase, largely due to a catch-up in figures in Brazil, and with a slight 4% increase in Europe.

Biggest spikes

Singapore was the country where the epidemic picked up most speed with 129% more daily cases. Romania followed with 75% more, Ukraine 58% more and Syria and Turkey with 23% more each.

Biggest drops

At the other end of the spectrum, Botswana saw 51% fewer cases this week, followed by Japan (50% less), Sri Lanka (43% down), South Africa (39% down) and Azerbaijan (38% down).

US has most infections

The US remained by far the country with the biggest number of new cases, with 126 000 per day, nevertheless that is a decrease of 26%. Next worst was the United Kingdom with 32 400 cases, a 10% increase, and Turkey (31 200), a 23% increase).

On a per capita basis the country that recorded the most new cases over the week was Serbia with 653 cases per 100 000 inhabitants), followed by Mongolia (630) and Cuba (496).

...And most deaths

The US also mourned the biggest number of deaths with 2 041 per day. It was followed by Russia (801), which on Friday marked a new daily record of 828 deaths, and Mexico (542).

At a global level the number of daily deaths decreased by 9% to 8 384.

Vaccinations

With its homegrown three-dose vaccines, Cuba led the vaccination race this week among countries with more than one million inhabitants, inoculating 2.69% of its population every day.

Cambodia (1.46%) and Iran (1.36%) completed the podium.

Even though they are vaccinating more slowly, the United Arab Emirates has the most advanced vaccination drive, having administered 199 doses per 100 inhabitants. Uruguay follows with 176 and then Israel on 171.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coroanavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 187 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
20% - 558 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
14% - 383 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
59% - 1620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.95
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.53
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Gold
1,748.09
+0.3%
Silver
22.40
-0.5%
Palladium
1,970.07
-0.8%
Platinum
983.76
-0.9%
Brent Crude
77.25
+1.4%
Top 40
57,643
0.0%
All Share
64,049
0.0%
Resource 10
57,254
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,879
0.0%
Financial 15
14,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo