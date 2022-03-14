Covid-19: Peru reopens schools after two-year closure

Peru on Monday restarted in-school classes for the first time in two years after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Some 4.2 million children in the public system and three million children taught in private institutions will progressively return to their classes, the education ministry said on Twitter.

Children had not attended school since 16 March 2020.

The process is due to last until March 28 when all children will be back at school.

In January, the government began vaccinating children aged five to 11 years old in preparation for a return to in-school classes.

Peru has the world's highest death rate from coronavirus with more than 6 400 fatalities per million people, according to a recent AFP count.

"Everyone is returning safely to school," said the ministry, adding that 54 791 public schools were reopening.

Leftist President Pedro Castillo said it was an "immense joy" for children to return to classes as he joined some pupils in the San Martin region.

Peru has registered 3.5 million Covid cases and more than 211 000 deaths amongst its 33 million population.