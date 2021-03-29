17m ago

Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines highly effective even after first shot - study

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc reduced the risk of infection by 80% two weeks or more after the first of two shots, according to data from a real-world study of vaccinated US healthcare personnel and first responders released on Monday.

The risk of infection fell 90% by two weeks after the second shot, the study of just under 4 000 people found.

The study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) evaluated the vaccines' ability to protect against infection, including infections that did not cause symptoms. Previous clinical trials by the companies evaluated their vaccine's efficacy in preventing illness from Covid-19.

"This study shows that our national vaccination efforts are working,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The findings from of the real-world use of these messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines confirm what was seen in large controlled clinical trials conducted before they received emergency use authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The study looked at the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines among 3 950 participants in six states over a 13-week period from 14 December 2020 to 13 March 2021.


All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
