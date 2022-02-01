Covid-19: Pfizer wants permission to vaccinate kids 5 and under - reports

Pfizer and BioNTech will soon ask US regulators for emergency authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five and under, US media reported Tuesday.

This is the last age group in the United States that is not yet eligible for coronavirus shots.

As early as Tuesday, the companies could seek emergency authorization for a two-dose vaccination regimen for children under five and as young as six months, it was reported

The move comes as the Omicron variant wave is waning in the United States but parents are still grappling with school closures and concerns for their unvaccinated children.

New pediatric Covid hospitalizations hit a record high in the United States in December as the Omicron strain spread rapidly.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot for children as young as 12.



