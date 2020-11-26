1h ago

Covid-19 restrictions possible until March - German official

Germany might have to extend measures to dampen the coronavirus pandemic into March, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Thursday after officials agreed tighter rules at least until 20 December.

"We have difficult winter months ahead of us. This will continue until March," Helge Braun told RTL television.

"After March, I am very optimistic because we will probably be able to vaccinate more and more people and it will be easier to keep infection rates low with the spring."

Merkel agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states late on Wednesday to extend and tighten the coronavirus lockdown until 20 December, but ease rules over the Christmas holidays to let families and friends celebrate together.

ANALYSIS | Experts have doubts the first Covid-19 vaccines will bring herd immunity

She is due to address the German parliament on Thursday morning to discuss the new measures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22 268 to 983 588, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, while the death toll rose by 389 to 15 160.

Germany imposed a month-long "lockdown lite" on 2 November to rein in a second wave that is sweeping much of Europe. Bars and restaurants are closed, but schools and shops remain open.

From 1 December, private gatherings will be limited to five people. Over Christmas, that number will rise to 10, not counting children, although families are asked to avoid social contact for a week ahead of visits.

