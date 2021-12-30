26m ago

Covid-19: Russia overtakes Brazil for world's second highest death toll

Paul Biris

Russia has overtaken Brazil to have the world's second-highest death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic, behind the United States, data from Russia's state statistics service and Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.

The statistics service, Rosstat, said 87 527 people had died from coronavirus-related causes in November, making it the deadliest month in Russia since the start of the pandemic.

Russia's overall pandemic death toll reached 658 634, according to Reuters calculations based on Rosstat figures up to the end of November and data from the coronavirus task force for December, overtaking Brazil which has recorded 618 800 deaths.

The death toll in the United States is higher, at 825 663 people, according to a Reuters tally, but its population is more than twice as big as Russia's.


