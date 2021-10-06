13m ago

Covid-19: Grim day for Russia as death toll becomes highest in Europe

A nurse prepares to inject staff with the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.
Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

Russia reported a record high number of daily Covd-19 deaths on Wednesday as the country struggles with stubbornly high infection rates and regions beyond Moscow cautiously bring back pandemic restrictions.

The world's fifth worst-hit country with more than 7.5 million infections, Russia has seen cases climb since August driven by the contagious Delta variant and a sluggish vaccinations drive.

A government tally recorded 929 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Russia's highest daily virus death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Several Russia-made jabs have been available for months, but authorities have struggled to encourage its vaccine-sceptic population to get inoculated.

Polls show that more than half of Russians do not plan to get a shot.

As of Wednesday, just under 30% of Russia's 146 million population had been fully vaccinated, according to the Gogov website, which tallies Covid-19 data from the regions.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said earlier this week that death rates were high among unvaccinated Russians.

The new deaths bring Russia's total fatalities from Covid-19 to 212 625 - the highest toll in Europe.

However, the official figures only count virus fatalities where the virus was identified as the primary cause of death after an autopsy.

Under a broader definition for deaths linked to the coronavirus, statistics agency Rosstat reported in August that Russia had seen more than 350 000 fatalities.

