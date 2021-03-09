1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Spain extends ban on SA travellers

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Spain has extended its SA travel ban.
Spain has extended its SA travel ban.
Phill Magakoe / AFP

Spain on Tuesday extended its ban on arrivals from Britain, Brazil and South Africa until the end of March to avoid the spread of new Covid-19 variants.

Only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra are currently allowed in on flights from these countries.

The restriction on arrivals from Britain was imposed at the end of December to halt the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 variant discovered there in November.

The Brazil and South Africa arrivals ban came into effect on 3 February.

The only exceptions are for passengers in transit who cannot leave the airport nor remain there longer than 24 hours.

Since 22 February, all passengers arriving in Spain from Brazil or South Africa have been obliged to undergo 10 days of compulsory quarantine, or seven if they can show a negative test.

On 8 March, that requirement was extended to arrivals from another 10 countries: Colombia and Peru, where there is community transmission of the Brazilian strain; and Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe where there is transmission of the South African strain.

Spain has been hit hard by the pandemic, recording over 71 000 deaths from more than 3.1 million cases.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spaincoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4607 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 3087 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4408 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.37
(+0.98)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(+0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.65)
Gold
1715.64
(+1.85)
Silver
25.94
(+3.09)
Platinum
1164.50
(+2.54)
Brent Crude
68.09
(-1.61)
Palladium
2281.00
(-0.87)
All Share
68655.96
(+0.34)
Top 40
63098.33
(+0.30)
Financial 15
12863.11
(+0.91)
Industrial 25
88303.23
(+1.32)
Resource 10
70942.69
(-1.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from Cape Town to Rio
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo