Covid-19: Staff evacuated after 'suspicious package' found at UK plant that makes Astra vaccines

A nurse receives the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital on 21 December 2020 in Valley Stream, New York. Picture:
Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images

A plant in Wales that produces Covid-19 vaccines for AstraZeneca has been partially evacuated after a suspicious package was received, the company that operates it said on Wednesday.

"Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged," the company said, referring to its facility in Wales.

"Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance."

Earlier, the BBC reported that a police bomb disposal unit has been sent to the plant.

