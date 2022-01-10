32m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: The latest global news - in 420 words

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Italy bars unjabbed

Unvaccinated people in Italy are barred from restaurants or taking domestic flights under new rules which exempt only those who have recently recovered from the virus.

Djokovic 1, Australia 0

World tennis number one Novak Djokovic wins a stunning victory over the Australian government after a judge orders him to be freed and overturns the cancellation of the unvaccinated star's visa.

But the country's immigration minister could yet deport him.

Kyrgios positive

Maverick Australian player Nick Kyrgios tests positive, casting major doubt over whether he can play at next week's Australian Open, where Djokovic still hopes to compete.

India boosters begin

India begins its booster shot campaign for frontline workers and vulnerable people aged 60 and above as daily case numbers approach the enormous figures seen last year when thousands died every day.

More Chinese cases

China reports more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with a possible outbreak in Tianjin - just 150 kilometres from Beijing - where 14 million residents have been ordered to be tested.

World needs 'reality therapy'

Pope Francis urges more vaccination saying "reality therapy" was needed to battle "baseless information" putting people off getting jabbed.

'Don't help crash victims'

Beijing police warn residents not to help any Winter Olympics vehicle involved in a crash - to avoid breaching the Games' strict bubble as the final countdown for the event next month begins.

Uganda schools finally reopen 

Uganda ends the world's longest Covid schools closure, ordering millions of students back to the classroom nearly two years after learning was suspended because of the pandemic.

US troops grounded

US troops in Japan will stop making non-essential visits off-base for two weeks as local officials in areas hosting the forces link them with a sharp rise in virus infections.

Algae-bargy

A French MP is pelted with seaweed and dirt by protesters angry at the country's vaccination pass outside his home in the North Atlantic overseas territory of Saint-Pierre-and-Miquelon off Newfoundland.

Nearly 5.5 million dead 

The coronavirus has killed at least 5 486 519 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 837 664, followed by Brazil with 619 981, India on 483 936 and Russia 316 904.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.73
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.31
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.79
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Gold
1,794.76
-0.1%
Silver
22.37
+0.0%
Palladium
1,911.34
-1.3%
Platinum
930.38
-3.2%
Brent Crude
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,114
-0.2%
All Share
73,831
-0.2%
Resource 10
72,353
+0.4%
Industrial 25
92,777
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,441
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo