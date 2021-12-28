40m ago

Covid-19: The latest global news you need to know - in 300 words

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

China expands lockdown

Hundreds of thousands more people are ordered to stay home in the city of Yan'an in northern China, as they join millions already under strict lockdown as authorities race to contain a surge in Covid cases less than 40 days before the Beijing Winter Olympics.

US halves isolation period

The United States halves the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid cases from 10 to five days, in an effort to prevent mass labour shortages during the surge.

Mexico turns back cruise ship

Authorities in the western Mexican state of Jalisco prevent the Carnival Panorama cruise ship from disembarking, after 69 Covid cases are confirmed among crew members.

New German restrictions

New restrictions come into force in Germany, where private gatherings will be limited to 10 vaccinated people -- two for non-vaccinated people -- and nightclubs will be closed. All sports competitions will now be held behind closed doors.

Qatar suspends health carers' leave

Qatar's main healthcare provider suspends leave for all medical and administrative staff dealing with Covid, as infections surge across the Gulf.

Ice hockey disrupted

The National Hockey League postpones three more games, bringing the total of contests delayed due to Covid-19 to 70 ahead of Tuesday's scheduled return to play.

More than 5.4 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5 404 577 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally Tuesday from official sources compiled by AFP.

Overall, the United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 818 371, followed by Brazil with 618 534, India with 480 290 and Russia with 306 090.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Read more on:
coronavirus
