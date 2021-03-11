38m ago

Covid-19: Three countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine after patients 'develop blood clots'

A healthcare worker receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus.
Phill Magakoe/AFP
  • Three countries have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccines.
  • This after some patients developed post-jab blood clots.
  • Four other countries had also suspended use of the vaccine after a nurse reportedly died after taking it.

Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine over concerns about patients developing post-jab blood clots, as the manufacturer and Europe's medicines watchdog insisted the vaccine was safe.

Denmark was first to announce its suspension, "following reports of serious cases of blood clots" among people who had received the vaccine, the country's Health Authority said in a statement.

It stressed the move was precautionary, and that "it has not been determined, at the time being, that there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots".

As of 9 March, 22 cases of blood clots had been reported among more than three million people vaccinated in the European Economic Area, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Austria announced on Monday that it had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a 49-year-old nurse died of "severe blood coagulation problems" days after receiving an anti-Covid shot.

Four other European countries - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg - have also suspended the use of vaccines from this batch, which was sent to 17 European countries and consisted of one million jabs.

Concerns

Denmark however suspended the use of all of its AstraZeneca supply, as did Iceland and Norway in subsequent announcements on Thursday citing similar concerns.

On Wednesday, the EMA said a preliminary probe showed that the batch of AstraZeneca vaccines used in Austria was likely not to blame for the nurse's death.

AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company which developed the vaccine with Oxford University, defended the safety of its product.

"The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine has been generally well tolerated," a spokesperson for the group told AFP.

Britain, whose widely-praised vaccine rollout has been largely underpinned by the AstraZeneca jab, also defended it as "both safe and effective".

The Danish suspension, which will be reviewed after two weeks, is expected to slow down the country's vaccination campaign.

Denmark now expects to have its entire adult population vaccinated by mid-August instead of early July, the health authority said.

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

