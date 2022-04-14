Covid-19: UK gives first European approval to France's Valneva vaccine

Britain approved Valneva's Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, becoming the first European country to clear the use of the French firm's shot in a move that boosted its shares by more than 20%.



The go-ahead is the sixth vaccine approval by Britain and comes even though London last September scrapped a 1.4 billion euro ($1.5 billion) deal to buy the Valneva shot, alleging the company was in breach of its obligations under the agreement - which Valneva denied.

The company said it was in discussions to supply up to 25 000 doses to the UK's National Health Service and frontline workers in Scotland. It said talks over a settlement following the UK government's decision to ditch its contract continued.

Announcing the approval, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MRHA) said it was the first, whole-virus inactivated Covid-19 vaccine to gain approval in the UK, adding the shot met safety, quality and effectiveness standards.

However demand prospects could be limited in the UK given the vaccination rate is already relatively high, with about 73% of the population having had two doses and almost 60% having had a booster. The government is also rolling out fourth doses to the vulnerable and the elderly.