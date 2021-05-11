57m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: UK open to talks over vaccine waivers with US and others

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The UK is open to discussions over vaccine IP waivers.
The UK is open to discussions over vaccine IP waivers.
Getty Images
  • The UK is open to discussions with the US and other countries over vaccine IP waivers.
  • This comes after the US threw its support behind waiving IP rights for vaccines.
  • UK and EU officials, however, have thus far been sceptical about this proposal.

Britain is open to talks with the United States and other World Trade Organisation members on the issue of IP waivers for Covid-19 vaccines, a government spokesperson said after pressure from charities to back US proposals.

US President Joe Biden last week threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines.

British and European Union officials have been sceptical about the usefulness of the proposal, while saying they are prepared to discuss it.

"We are engaging with the US and other WTO members constructively on the TRIPS waiver issue, but we need to act now to expand production and distribution worldwide," the British government spokesman said, adding WTO negotiations on the waiver would be lengthy as they would need unanimous support.

"So while we will constructively engage in the IP discussions, we must continue to push ahead with action now including voluntary licensing agreements for vaccines."

Britain has promised to donate surplus vaccines to other countries when it is able to, but says it has no spare shots to give at the moment.

About two-thirds of the adult population of Britain has received a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while Britain has ordered 517 million doses in all.

Vaccine

Hundreds of charities, academics and politicians this week signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling on him to back Biden's move on IP waivers.

Pharma companies and other critics of the waiver move say producing Covid-19 vaccines is complex and setting up production at new facilities would divert resources from efforts to boost production at existing sites, potentially compromising safety.

On Tuesday around a dozen protesters sat outside AstraZeneca's headquarters in Cambridge, eastern England, to coincide with the pharma firm's annual general meeting (AGM). Some chained themselves to the doors and others unfurled a banner saying "People's Vaccine not Profit Vaccine."

AstraZeneca, which has entered into manufacturing partnerships to produce Oxford University's vaccine candidate globally, has pledged to not profit from sales of the vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic, though the campaigners highlight that the company can determine when that pledge ends.

Asked about the British government's stance, an AstraZeneca spokesman said the company agreed that the "extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures", and that this had already informed its approach.

"We have established 20 supply lines spread across the globe and we have shared the IP and know-how with dozens of partners," the spokesman told Reuters. "In fact, our model is similar to what an open IP model could look like.”

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said last month that it would maintain its no-profit pledge into 2022, and would keep no-profit or modest pricing for parts of the world thereafter. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usukcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5385 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 4966 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 570 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
13.98
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.78
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,832.65
-0.2%
Silver
27.50
+0.7%
Palladium
2,935.50
-0.9%
Platinum
1,234.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
68.32
+0.1%
Top 40
61,320
-1.7%
All Share
67,241
-1.7%
Resource 10
70,627
-2.1%
Industrial 25
84,184
-1.7%
Financial 15
12,659
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo