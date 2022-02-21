1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: UK scraps all remaining lockdown restrictions for England - here are the changes

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced the government would remove all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England and cut access to free tests as part of its "living with Covid" plan.

Below is a summary of the changes announced:

Isolation

From 24 February:

- The legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test will end.

Adults and children who test positive will be advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for at least 5 full days and then continue to follow the guidance until they have received 2 negative test results on consecutive days.

- Workers will not be legally obliged to tell their employers when they are required to self-isolate

- Self-isolation support payments will end

- Routine contact-tracing will end

- Fully vaccinated close contacts of positive cases and under 18s will no longer have to take a test for 7 days

- Close contacts who are not fully vaccinated will no longer be legally required to self isolate

From 1 April:

- People with COVID-19 symptoms will be encouraged simply to exercise personal responsibility in same way as those with flu would be encouraged to be considerate of others

Testing

From 21 February:

- The government is immediately removing the requirement for staff and children in most education and childcare settings to undertake twice weekly asymptomatic testing

From April 1:

- Free symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public will end

- Limited symptomatic testing will remain available for a small number of at-risk groups as well as for social care staff

- The government is working with retailers to ensure everyone who wants to can buy a test

Certification

From 1 April, the government will no longer recommend the use of voluntary Covid status certification

Vaccines

- A spring booster vaccine will be offered to over 75s, care home residents and over 12s who are immunosuppressed

- The vaccine taskforce will continue to ensure UK has access to effective vaccines as they are developed

New variants

- The Office for National Statistics survey will be maintained to allow to continue tracking the virus with regional and age breakdowns to spot surges

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonuklockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
13% - 838 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 1613 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 4073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.62
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.15
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,899.17
+0.1%
Silver
23.89
-0.2%
Palladium
2,379.50
+1.3%
Platinum
1,076.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
68,877
-1.1%
All Share
75,529
-1.1%
Resource 10
79,079
-0.2%
Industrial 25
89,458
-2.2%
Financial 15
16,003
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo