42m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: UK to launch public inquiry into govt's handling of the pandemic

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson.
Getty/Leon Neal
  • The UK will launch an independent inquiry into the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement to lawmakers.
  • The UK is one of the worst-hit countries, and currently has about 127 000 Covid-19-related deaths since March 2020.

A full, independent public inquiry into the British government's handling of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic will be held early next year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

The country had "found itself in the teeth of the gravest pandemic for a century" and the state has "an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and as candidly as possible and to learn every lesson for the future", he told lawmakers.

Britain has been hit hard by the outbreak, with more than 127 000 deaths since March last year - the world's fifth highest official toll, according to data collected by AFP - raising questions about why it has fared worse than other nations.

Johnson told parliament the inquiry would be established on a "statutory basis", with oral evidence given under oath and powers to "compel the production of all relevant materials".

He added he expected the inquiry, which is likely last over a year, will begin in the spring of 2022.

The government in London will work with the UK's devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to determine the scope of the inquiry.

Johnson's government has rebuffed months of calls for a wide-reaching investigation into its handling of the pandemic, saying it would hamper the ongoing response.

But months of lockdown restrictions are being eased, and the number of cases of Covid-19 and deaths has fallen sharply, as a mass vaccination campaign continues apace.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called for the inquiry to start "as soon as possible".

Johnson, however, said the start had to be delayed so it did not "weigh down the efforts of those engaged in protecting us every day".

The events of the last year needed to be looked at in the "cold light of day", he added.

Johnson's leadership has come under particular scrutiny since the start of the outbreak.

He has been accused of being too slow to impose a nationwide lockdown measures to contain the virus at the outset, and too fast to lift restrictions once the first wave passed.

There were also initial problems with the supply of protective equipment to frontline workers, testing capacity, and glitches in an app to trace Covid-19 contacts.

Johnson has denied that he dismissed the prospect of a wave of Covid-19 deaths, after reports he had said he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose a third coronavirus lockdown.

Ultimately, Johnson did order a new round of restrictions in January.

Johnson's former top aide Dominic Cummings has publicly called into question his ex-boss' judgement at key moments during the pandemic.

He is due to give evidence to a separate parliamentary inquiry into the government's Covid response later this month.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonukcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5739 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5264 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.02
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,837.78
+0.0%
Silver
27.58
-0.1%
Palladium
2,930.84
-0.3%
Platinum
1,243.12
+0.3%
Brent Crude
68.55
+0.3%
Top 40
61,670
+0.6%
All Share
67,580
+0.5%
Resource 10
71,069
+0.6%
Industrial 25
84,887
+0.8%
Financial 15
12,573
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo