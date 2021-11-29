1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: UK to offer all adults booster shots

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman puts on a protective face mask.
A woman puts on a protective face mask.
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

Britain will offer a Covid-19 booster vaccine to all adults and give second doses to children aged between 12 and 15, the UK's top vaccine advisers said on Monday, accelerating shots in light of concern about the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said that all adults between 18-39 years old could receive shots, extending a programme that is already open for over 40s.

The JCVI also said that the gap between second doses and boosters could be shortened to 3 months from 6 months, in response to the changing risk posed by Omicron.

READ | SA refused to red-list African countries in 2020. Four have imposed restrictions on SA

"Having a booster dose of the vaccine will help to increase our level of protection against the Omicron variant," said Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI's Chair for Covid-19 immunisation.

There have been nine cases of the Omicron variant reported in Britain, and scientists are concerned that it has mutations linked with higher transmissibility and a possible reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday had instructed the JCVI to review the booster programme urgently given the evolving situation with Omicron after the first cases of the variant were reported.

Though Johnson's government controls health policy in England alone, JCVI has informed the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The panel reiterated that Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine were the preferred vaccines to use in booster shots.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukvaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 2310 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.21
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.56
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.27
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,784.88
-0.5%
Silver
22.81
-1.5%
Palladium
1,785.50
+1.9%
Platinum
960.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
72.72
-11.6%
Top 40
63,601
+1.9%
All Share
70,009
+2.0%
Resource 10
65,581
+2.4%
Industrial 25
93,900
+1.1%
Financial 15
13,460
+3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo