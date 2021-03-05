53m ago

add bookmark

COVID-19 UPDATE | Vaccine confidence grows: what you need to know about the coronavirus right now

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine is growing.
  • India is racing to vaccinate its population.
  • Moldovia is the first European country to receive vaccine under the Covax programme.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Vaccine confidence grows as side-effect worries fade

Confidence in Covid-19 vaccines is growing, with people's willingness to have the shots increasing as they are rolled out across the world and concerns about possible side-effects are fading, a survey showed on Friday.

Co-led by Imperial College London's Institute of Global Health Innovation and the polling firm YouGov, the survey found trust in Covid-19 vaccines had risen in nine out of 14 countries covered, including France, Japan and Singapore which had previously had low levels of confidence.

The latest update of the survey, which ran from 8 February to 21 February, found that people in the UK are the most willing, with 77% saying they would take a vaccine if one was available that week.

Doubling masks offers little help preventing viral spread

Japanese supercomputer simulations showed that wearing two masks gave limited benefit in blocking viral spread compared with one properly fitted mask.

The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the US Centres of Disease Control and Prevention that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus.

Researchers used the Fugaku supercomputer to model the flow of virus particles from people wearing different types and combinations of masks, according to a study released on Thursday by research giant Riken and Kobe University.

India passes key vaccination milestone

India administered 1.4 million vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, the highest in a day since the campaign began in mid-January as the government moves to address initial hiccups.

The country of 1.35 billion people still has to nearly double its current rate of vaccination to meet its target of covering 300 million people by August.

The two vaccines in use in India need to be administered in two doses, four to six weeks apart.

India has so far given 18 million doses to about 15 million people.

Moldova first European country to receive Covax vaccines

Moldova became the first European country to receive shots from the global vaccine-sharing Covax scheme, President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

The first batch of 14 400 doses arrived on Thursday, Sandu said on Twitter.

Moldova and neighbouring Ukraine, two of Europe's poorest countries, have lagged behind the rest of the continent in the scramble for vaccines and welcomed donations from friendly governments.

World no closer to answer on Covid origins

The world is no closer to knowing the origins of Covid-19, according to one of the authors of an open letter calling for a new investigation.

"At this point we are no further advanced than we were a year ago," said Nikolai Petrovsky, an expert in vaccines at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, and one of 26 global experts who signed the open letter, published on Thursday.

In January, a team of scientists picked by the World Health Organisation visited hospitals and research institutes in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first identified.

But the mission has come under fire, with critics accusing the WHO of relying too much on politically compromised Chinese fieldwork and data.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
moldoviaukchinajapanindiacoronavirus
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3926 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2678 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3774 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.14
(+0.45)
ZAR/EUR
18.26
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(+0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.25)
Gold
1696.11
(+0.14)
Silver
25.31
(+0.06)
Platinum
1125.00
(+0.60)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2337.00
(+0.79)
All Share
68140.21
(+0.59)
Top 40
62684.78
(+0.70)
Financial 15
12671.90
(-0.02)
Industrial 25
87641.46
(-0.29)
Resource 10
70654.27
(+2.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo