Covid-19: US admits it will miss its July goal of one shot for 70% adults

The administration of President Joe Biden on Tuesday conceded it won't meet its goal of administering one or more doses of a Covid vaccine to 70% of US adults by 4 July.

"We think it'll take a few extra weeks to get to 70% of all adults with at least one shot," said Jeffrey Zients, head of the White House Covid response team.

As of Tuesday, 65.4% of over-18s had received one or more doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots.

But the vaccination rate has been declining since April when it hit a peak average of 3.4 million daily shots. The latest average is around 850 000 daily shots.

The country is registering around 10,000 new daily cases a day - just three per 100 000 people, with the daily death rate around 270, or 0.1 per 100 000.





