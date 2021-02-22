Covid-19: US death toll passes half a million - Reuters tally

More than half a million people have died of Covid-19 in the United States.

500 054 lives lost as of Monday evening, according to a Reuters tally.

More people have died in the United States due to Covid-19 than any other country in the world. With 4% of the world's population, the United States has 20% of all Covid-19 deaths and one of the highest rates of deaths per 100 000 residents, exceeded by only a few countries such as Belgium, the United Kingdom and Italy.

With total deaths above 500 000, one in every 673 US residents has succumbed to the pandemic. Global deaths have reached 2.57 million or one out of every 3 000 people on the planet.

The United States has reported over 28 million cases to date, about 25% of all global infections. After peaking at nearly 300 000 new cases in a single day on 8 January, the United States is now reporting about 70 000 new infections each day.

However, new variants of the virus threaten to disrupt the path to normalcy.

Officials have also warned that most of these cases are from a more transmissible variant first discovered in the United Kingdom called B.1.1.7, which could become the dominant variant in the United States by March.

Health officials are also worried about a variant first identified in South Africa called 501Y.V2, which has multiple mutations in the important "spike" protein that current vaccines are targeting.