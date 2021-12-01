Covid-19: US to soon require international travellers to quarantine - reports

The United States will soon require international travelers entering the country to take a Covid-19 test one day prior to departure, regardless of vaccination status, an official said Wednesday amid global concern over the Omicron variant.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the measure would be announced once the rule is finalized.

Currently, vaccinated travelers to the United States require a test three days prior to departure. Unvaccinated Americans or permanent residents need a test within one day, while unvaccinated non-citizens may not enter by air, with few exceptions.

The agency is also evaluating "considerations around additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantines," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing Tuesday.



Citing three federal officials, the Washington Post reported the government is weighing a proposal to require all travelers get retested within three-to-five days of arrival, which is currently only a recommendation.

More controversially, they are also debating a proposal to oblige travelers, including US citizens, to self-quarantine for seven days even if their test results are negative.