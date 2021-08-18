Covid-19: US to start offering vaccine booster doses in September

The US government said on Wednesday it plans to make Covid-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on Sept. 20 as infections rise from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The White House is prepared to offer a third booster shot starting on that date to all Americans who completed their initial inoculation at least eight months ago, the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

The booster shots initially will be given primarily to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and older people, all of whom were among the first groups to be vaccinated in late 2020 and early 2021, the department said.

Top US health officials said in a joint statement that they based their decision to offer boosters on data showing that the protectiveness of Covid-19 shots currently authorized in the United States begins to diminish in the months after the shots are given.



The officials included President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci as well as the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health.

"The available data make very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time ... and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease," the officials said.

"We conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability," they added.

Daily cases in the United States soared from fewer than 10 000 in early July to more than 150 000 in August as the far more infectious Delta variant took hold.